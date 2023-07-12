“We firmly oppose and reject this,” it said.
Nato secretary-general Jens Stoltenberg told reporters at the summit that while China was not a Nato “adversary”, it was increasingly challenging the rules-based international order with its “coercive behaviour”.
“China is increasingly challenging the rules-based international order, refusing to condemn Russia's war against Ukraine, threatening Taiwan, and carrying out a substantial military build-up,” he said.
However, Nato made no mention of Taiwan in its communique.
Attendance at the two-day summit includes some Asia-Pacific leaders.
Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, joining for a second time, reminded the military alliance to pay heed to East Asia risks, while South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol sought deeper international security co-operation amid rising North Korean threats and tension over China.
In May, Kishida said Japan had no plans to become a Nato member even though Nato was planning a Tokyo office, its first in Asia, to facilitate consultations in the region.
China lashes back at Nato criticism, warns it will protect its rights
Nato makes membership pledge to Ukraine as Zelensky drums up support
The Chinese mission said China resolutely opposed Nato's “eastward movement into the Asia-Pacific region” and warned “any act that jeopardises China's legitimate rights and interests will be met with a resolute response”.
In the communique Nato said China sought to control key technological and industrial sectors, critical infrastructure and strategic materials and supply chains, and that Beijing also used its economic leverage to create strategic dependencies and enhance its influence.
China's state-run Xinhua news agency hit back, saying in a report the wars and conflicts involving Nato states suggest the bloc is a “grave challenge” to global peace and stability.
“Despite all the chaos and conflict already inflicted, Nato is spreading its tentacles to the Asia-Pacific region with an express aim of containing China.”
Reuters
