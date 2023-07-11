World

Japan court says it is illegal to limit transgender woman’s toilet use

12 July 2023 - 11:17 By Shoko Oda

Japan’s supreme court ruled it was illegal to restrict a transgender person to only using specific bathrooms in its first ruling on LGBTQI+ people’s rights in the workplace. ..

