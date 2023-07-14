World

Biden administration forgives $39bn in student debt — CNBC

14 July 2023 - 13:58 By Reuters
US President Joe Biden.
US President Joe Biden.
Image: Reuters

US President Joe Biden's administration will automatically cancel $39bn (R702.88bn) in student debt for more than 800,000 borrowers, CNBC reported on Friday.

“For far too long, borrowers fell through the cracks of a broken system that failed to keep accurate track of their progress towards forgiveness,” CNBC quoted US secretary of education Miguel Cardona as saying.

READ MORE:

Activities still suspended at some TUT campuses over rejection of banking system for NSFAS

Classes remain suspended at three Tshwane University of Technology campuses after student demonstrations against the new National Student Financial ...
News
3 hours ago

US House backs 'culture war' amendments in threat to must-pass defence bill

The Republican-led US House of Representatives added restrictions on abortion and transgender health services to its version of the National Defence ...
News
5 hours ago

Smuggler jailed for 15 years for California crash that killed 13 migrants

A Mexican national who co-ordinated a human smuggling operation that led to the deaths of 13 migrants in a 2021 highway crash near the ...
News
5 hours ago

Mozambique ex-minister extradited to US to face debt scandal charges

Mozambique's former finance minister, Manuel Chang, was extradited to the US from South Africa on Wednesday to face charges for his alleged role in a ...
News
1 day ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. WATCH | Cape Town is best city in world, says Zakes Bantwini during 'Abantu' ... South Africa
  2. Psychiatric report finds Zandile Mafe 'unwell' as he demands life sentence for ... South Africa
  3. Manhunt for suspects after two killed, another kidnapped in Mpumalanga South Africa
  4. Cape Town estate agent bust for ‘defrauding clients of R5m’ South Africa
  5. Zuma in Russia for medical treatment, his foundation confirms South Africa

Latest Videos

Zakes Bantwini says CT is best city in the world, announces Abantu event for ...
Dashcam captures truck hijacking before suspect sets it alight from inside