US President Joe Biden's administration will automatically cancel $39bn (R702.88bn) in student debt for more than 800,000 borrowers, CNBC reported on Friday.
“For far too long, borrowers fell through the cracks of a broken system that failed to keep accurate track of their progress towards forgiveness,” CNBC quoted US secretary of education Miguel Cardona as saying.
Biden administration forgives $39bn in student debt — CNBC
Image: Reuters
US President Joe Biden's administration will automatically cancel $39bn (R702.88bn) in student debt for more than 800,000 borrowers, CNBC reported on Friday.
“For far too long, borrowers fell through the cracks of a broken system that failed to keep accurate track of their progress towards forgiveness,” CNBC quoted US secretary of education Miguel Cardona as saying.
READ MORE:
Activities still suspended at some TUT campuses over rejection of banking system for NSFAS
US House backs 'culture war' amendments in threat to must-pass defence bill
Smuggler jailed for 15 years for California crash that killed 13 migrants
Mozambique ex-minister extradited to US to face debt scandal charges
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Latest
Latest Videos