World

Smuggler jailed for 15 years for California crash that killed 13 migrants

14 July 2023 - 10:33 By Reuters
Asylum-seeking migrants board an inflatable raft on the Mexican side of the Rio Grande River before crossing into the US. Soon after crossing into the US in March 2021, a SUV crammed with migrants crashed with a tractor-trailer, killing 13 Mexican and Guatemalan migrants and seriously injuring many. File photo.
Asylum-seeking migrants board an inflatable raft on the Mexican side of the Rio Grande River before crossing into the US. Soon after crossing into the US in March 2021, a SUV crammed with migrants crashed with a tractor-trailer, killing 13 Mexican and Guatemalan migrants and seriously injuring many. File photo.
Image: Go Nakamura/Reuters

A Mexican national who co-ordinated a human smuggling operation that led to the deaths of 13 migrants in a 2021 highway crash near the Mexico-California border was sentenced to 15 years in prison on Thursday by a US federal judge.

Jose Cruz Noguez, 49, a permanent US resident from Mexicali, Mexico received the sentence after pleading guilty in March in a US district court for Southern California to conspiracy to bring in undocumented migrants and bringing in undocumented migrants for financial gain.

Shortly after crossing into the US in March 2021, one of two SUVs Cruz Noguez had crammed with migrants crashed with a tractor-trailer, killing 13 Mexican and Guatemalan migrants and seriously injuring many.

After the accident, Cruz Noguez told a federal informant he was trying to collect payment from the migrants who survived, the justice department said.

Before handing down the sentence, US district judge Cathy Ann Bencivengo described Cruz Noguez as “monstrous and cruel”, and said the incident was “among the worst of cases I have seen”, the justice department said.

READ MORE:

Uniting against human trafficking: A call to the ANC Women's League

On the eve of the ANC Women's League conference, I call upon all my sister comrades in our structure to join forces in the fight against human ...
Ideas
20 hours ago

Migrant crossings drop at US-Mexico border after Title 42 expiry

Migrant crossings at the US-Mexico border have unexpectedly fallen, not risen, since Title 42 curbs expired and reinstating criminal penalties for ...
News
1 month ago

US implements strict new asylum rules at Mexico border as Title 42 expires

The US on Friday ended Covid-19 border restrictions that blocked many migrants at the border with Mexico, immediately replacing the Title 42 ...
News
2 months ago

Border crossings top 10,000 daily as migrants seek US entry before Title 42 ends

Thousands of migrants are crossing into the United States this week before a new regulation takes effect that could bar most who cross illegally from ...
News
2 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. eThekwini’s electricity infrastructure under ‘severe strain’ during stage 6 ... South Africa
  2. WATCH | Fists fly in Kosovo parliament after MP throws water at prime minister World
  3. Nigeria's Senate approves Tinubu's $800m World Bank loan request Africa
  4. Glencore, Anglo join government in R27bn water plan Business Times
  5. Smuggler jailed for 15 years for California crash that killed 13 migrants World

Latest Videos

Dashcam captures truck hijacking before suspect sets it alight from inside
Trucks torched in KZN