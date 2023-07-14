World

Strikes at London's Gatwick Airport could hit UK summer holidays

14 July 2023 - 14:01 By Reuters
A key hub for leisure flights to southern European beach destinations, one of Gatwick's biggest airlines is British Airways. File photo.
Image: Bloomberg

Workers at Britain's No 2 airport Gatwick will strike for eight days at the end this month and early next month, potentially causing cancellations and travel misery for thousands of passengers at the busiest time of year during summer holidays.

European travellers are already on high alert over worries about air traffic control problems arising from reduced air space available due to the Ukraine war, plus staffing issues and industrial action at some locations.

The Unite trade union said around 950 Gatwick workers, including ground staff, baggage handlers and check-in agents, would walk out in a pay dispute for four days from July 28 to August 1 and another four days from August 4 to 8.

"Given the scale of the industrial action, disruption, delays and cancellations are inevitable across the airport," Unite said.

Gatwick, about 48km south of London, said it would support airlines with their contingency plans to ensure as many flights as possible operate as scheduled.

The contracts concerned in the dispute were between airlines and third party contractors including Menzies Aviation and DHL Services, the airport said.

A key hub for leisure flights to southern European beach destinations, Gatwick's biggest airlines include easyJet , TUI and British Airways. The airlines did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Concerns over air traffic control delays already prompted easyJet to axe 2% of its summer flight schedule, mostly from Gatwick, on Monday.

Any disruption this summer will come on the back of a chaotic peak season in Europe last year when thousands of flights were cancelled due to a shortage of staff.

Airlines faced a huge compensation bill as a result, and have spent millions this year ensuring there is slack in the system to try to mitigate the risk of problems.

On the strike-affected days, 4,410 flights are due to depart from Gatwick, equating to more than 840,000 potential passengers, according to aviation analytics firm Cirium.

Gatwick was singled out by the head of airlines trade group Iata earlier this week as having local resource issues in its air traffic control function, according to a report in the Financial Times.

Britain's busiest hub, Heathrow Airport, agreed a pay deal with security workers in June, avoiding multiple days of walk-outs throughout the summer which had been planned by Unite.

