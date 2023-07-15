World

At least 24 killed, more than 1,000 evacuated as floods, landslides hit South Korea: report

15 July 2023 - 12:48 By Reuters
A general view shows a landslide caused by torrential rain in Yecheon, South Korea, on Saturday.
A general view shows a landslide caused by torrential rain in Yecheon, South Korea, on Saturday.
Image: Yonhap News Agency via Reuters

On Saturday, 24 people died, 10 were missing and thousands evacuated in South Korea as a third day of torrential rains caused landslides and the overflow of a dam, Yonhap News Agency said citing various regional governments.

By 11am 1,567 people had been evacuated nationwide, according to the ministry of interior and safety, as water overtopped the dam in North Chungcheong province on Saturday morning.

Local governments' evacuation orders covered more than 7,000 people at various times, according to provincial authorities.

The tally is expected to rise as more heavy rain is expected on the Korean peninsula on Sunday, the Korea Meteorological Administration forecasted.

Korea Railroad Corp said it was halting all slow trains and some bullet trains, while other bullet trains might be delayed due to slower operation, as landslides, track flooding and falling rocks threatened safety.

A slow train derailed late on Friday when a landslide threw earth and sand over tracks in North Chungcheong province, the transport ministry said. The engineer was injured, but no passengers were on board.

In a meeting with government agencies on Saturday, Prime Minister Han Duck-soo called for the military to join in rescue activities, working with government officials to mobilise equipment and manpower. 

