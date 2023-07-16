World

Tsunami warning lifted after M7.2 quake strikes Alaska Peninsula

16 July 2023 - 13:55 By Reuters
An earthquake of magnitude 7.2 struck the Alaska Peninsula region early on Sunday. Stock image
Image: 123RF/enterfobay

An earthquake of magnitude 7.2 struck the Alaska Peninsula region early on Sunday, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) said, and a tsunami warning for nearby regions was issued but later withdrawn.

The U.S. Tsunami Warning System withdrew a warning it had issued for coastal areas of South Alaska and the Alaska Peninsula.

USGS revised the magnitude of the earthquake down from an initial reading of 7.4, and it revised the depth of the quake to 32.6 km (20.3 miles) from an initial 9.3 km.

There were no immediate reports of damage or casualties although a few Twitter accounts posted videos of tsunami sirens and strong tremors being felt. 

Reuters

