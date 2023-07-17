World

Global rules leave crypto firms with no place to hide, says G20 watchdog

17 July 2023 - 12:06 By Reuters
The FSB has published final recommendations requested by the G20 on supervising firms that trade cryptoassets such as bitcoin. Stock photo
The FSB has published final recommendations requested by the G20 on supervising firms that trade cryptoassets such as bitcoin. Stock photo
Image: 123RF/traviswolfe

Globally agreed rules leave crypto firms with no option but to introduce basic safeguards to prevent the blow-ups seen at FTX exchange and other crypto casualties, the G20's Financial Stability Board (FSB) said on Monday.

The FSB published on Monday final recommendations requested by the G20 on supervising firms that trade cryptoassets such as bitcoin. The watchdog also revised its existing recommendations for stablecoins in light of the demise of TerraUSD/Luna coins.

Both borrow universal guard rails from mainstream finance before the sector grows big enough to pose a threat to financial stability by focusing on robust governance to avoid conflicts of interest, and proper risk management and disclosures to ensure that customer money is segregated from company cash.

"As recent events have illustrated, if linkages to traditional finance were to grow further, spillovers from cryptoasset markets into the broader financial system could increase," the FSB said.

The collapse of FTX in November 2022 highlighted vulnerabilities from crypto firms and the FSB said that all countries should apply the recommendations, even those that are not members of the watchdog. FTX was based in the Bahamas, not an FSB member.

"Therefore, cryptoasset players need to stop operating outside the regulatory perimeter or in non-compliance with existing rules," FSB Secretary General John Schindler told reporters.

"These players can no longer argue there is a lack of regulatory clarity, as our framework makes clear the standards that should apply." Schindler said.

Bitcoin has reached 13-month highs as the sector recovers from last year's rout, bolstered by a landmark legal victory for Ripple Labs Inc on Thursday, which had challenged regulators over how far tokens should come under U.S. securities law.

The European Union has already approved the world's first comprehensive set of rules for cryptoasset markets, but the FSB's 'global baseline' minimum standards are designed to accommodate jurisdictions that want to go further.

The FSB norms are expected to be made more granular by additional measures from global banking and securities watchdogs Basel Committee and IOSCO.

IOSCO proposed in May the first global approach to regulating crypto market day-to-day operations.

The FSB, whose members commit to applying agreed norms, will review how they are put into place by the end of 2025.

READ MORE:

SA to demand crypto firms be licensed by year-end

South Africa will require that crypto exchanges in the country operate with licenses by the end of the year, according to the country’s financial ...
Business Times
1 week ago

Study shows 130 countries exploring central bank digital currencies

A total of 130 countries representing 98% of the global economy are now exploring digital versions of their currencies, with almost half in advanced ...
Business Times
2 weeks ago

These cryptocurrencies are the hardest hit in SEC crackdown

A rundown of the 19 tokens, who’s behind them, what blockchains they operate on
World
1 month ago

US court orders South African firm's CEO to pay $3.4bn for bitcoin fraud

A federal judge in Texas has ordered the head of a South African firm to pay a whopping $3.4bn (R62.35bn) for what the US commodities regulator said ...
News
2 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. Global rules leave crypto firms with no place to hide, says G20 watchdog World
  2. Zephany Nurse's kidnapper Lavona Solomon to be released on parole South Africa
  3. Ezemvelo KZN Wildlife deploys field rangers after sightings of two lions South Africa
  4. WATCH LIVE | Senzo Meyiwa murder trial to restart with new judge South Africa
  5. Richards Bay port resumes operations after temporary closure South Africa

Latest Videos

Springbok coach Jacques Nienaber on the disappointment of how the Boks started ...
Zakes Bantwini says CT is best city in the world, announces Abantu event for ...