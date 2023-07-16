President Vladimir Putin discussed the US provision of cluster munitions to Kyiv in a TV interview, saying Russia would retaliate if the weapons, which have already arrived in Ukraine, are used on its forces.
The Russian leader discounted Ukraine’s counteroffensive, saying “all attempts” to break through Russia’s defences had failed. Ukraine’s armed forces have claimed tangible if slow progress in the bid to push back Russian occupying forces in the country’s south and east.
The Black Sea grain deal that has allowed Ukraine to export 33-million tons of grain in the past year expires on Monday.
US national security adviser Jake Sullivan said Russia would incur an “enormous diplomatic cost”, including among global south countries, if it failed to agree to an extension. Putin sounded a downbeat note on the deal when speaking on Saturday to President Cyril Ramaphosa, saying Russia’s demands haven’t been met. Vessels loading Ukrainian grain from Odesa on the Black Sea have dwindled to only one, the UN said.
Moscow-appointed officials said air defence systems repelled multiple air and sea drones fired by Ukraine overnight at Sevastopol, the largest city on the Crimean peninsula annexed by Russia in 2014. Drones were also shot down near Belgorod in southern Russia. Kremlin forces, meanwhile, attacked Kharkiv, south of Belgorod, with missiles, regional governor Oleh Synyehubov said on Telegram.
Putin on cluster bombs and grain deal in balance
Image: Sputnik/Alexander Kazakov/Kremlin via REUTERS
President Vladimir Putin discussed the US provision of cluster munitions to Kyiv in a TV interview, saying Russia would retaliate if the weapons, which have already arrived in Ukraine, are used on its forces.
The Russian leader discounted Ukraine’s counteroffensive, saying “all attempts” to break through Russia’s defences had failed. Ukraine’s armed forces have claimed tangible if slow progress in the bid to push back Russian occupying forces in the country’s south and east.
The Black Sea grain deal that has allowed Ukraine to export 33-million tons of grain in the past year expires on Monday.
US national security adviser Jake Sullivan said Russia would incur an “enormous diplomatic cost”, including among global south countries, if it failed to agree to an extension. Putin sounded a downbeat note on the deal when speaking on Saturday to President Cyril Ramaphosa, saying Russia’s demands haven’t been met. Vessels loading Ukrainian grain from Odesa on the Black Sea have dwindled to only one, the UN said.
Moscow-appointed officials said air defence systems repelled multiple air and sea drones fired by Ukraine overnight at Sevastopol, the largest city on the Crimean peninsula annexed by Russia in 2014. Drones were also shot down near Belgorod in southern Russia. Kremlin forces, meanwhile, attacked Kharkiv, south of Belgorod, with missiles, regional governor Oleh Synyehubov said on Telegram.
Image: Bloomberg
Wheat and corn prices rose for a second session on Friday as uncertainty looms over the future of the Ukraine grain export deal.
Moscow has said more of Ukraine’s grain should be sent to developing countries, including in Africa, although its availability on the world market makes supplies more plentiful, and cheaper, in general. Russia is the dominant world wheat exporter.
More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com
READ MORE:
EU helping UN, Turkey in bid to extend Black Sea grain deal
Putin, Ramaphosa discuss grain deal and Brics summit in telephone call
UN asks Putin to extend Black Sea grain deal in return for SWIFT access
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Latest
Latest Videos