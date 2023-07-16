World

Putin on cluster bombs and grain deal in balance

17 July 2023 - 06:38 By Bloomberg News
Russian President Vladimir Putin chairs a meeting with members of the Security Council, via video link in Moscow, Russia July 14, 2023.
Image: Sputnik/Alexander Kazakov/Kremlin via REUTERS

President Vladimir Putin discussed the US provision of cluster munitions to Kyiv in a TV interview, saying Russia would retaliate if the weapons, which have already arrived in Ukraine, are used on its forces.

The Russian leader discounted Ukraine’s counteroffensive, saying “all attempts” to break through Russia’s defences had failed. Ukraine’s armed forces have claimed tangible if slow progress in the bid to push back Russian occupying forces in the country’s south and east. 

The Black Sea grain deal that has allowed Ukraine to export 33-million tons of grain in the past year expires on Monday.

US national security adviser Jake Sullivan said Russia would incur an “enormous diplomatic cost”, including among global south countries, if it failed to agree to an extension. Putin sounded a downbeat note on the deal when speaking on Saturday to  President Cyril Ramaphosa, saying Russia’s demands haven’t been met. Vessels loading Ukrainian grain from Odesa on the Black Sea have dwindled to only one, the UN said. 

Moscow-appointed officials said air defence systems repelled multiple air and sea drones fired by Ukraine overnight at Sevastopol, the largest city on the Crimean peninsula annexed by Russia in 2014. Drones were also shot down near Belgorod in southern Russia. Kremlin forces, meanwhile, attacked Kharkiv, south of Belgorod, with missiles, regional governor Oleh Synyehubov said on Telegram.

Moscow has said more of Ukraine’s grain should be sent to developing countries, including in Africa, although its availability on the world market makes supplies more plentiful, and cheaper, in general. Russia is the dominant world wheat exporter.
Image: Bloomberg

Wheat and corn prices rose for a second session on Friday as uncertainty looms over the future of the Ukraine grain export deal. 

