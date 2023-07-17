World

Solomon Islands PM returns from Beijing, calls Australia ‘unneighbourly’

17 July 2023 - 12:26 By Reuters
Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi visited Honiara, Solomon Islands in May 2022. File photo.
Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi visited Honiara, Solomon Islands in May 2022. File photo.
Image: REUTERS/Geoff Saemanea

Solomon Islands Prime Minister Manesseh Sogavare returned to Honiara on Monday after a week-long official visit to China, telling reporters Beijing would provide more budget support and that criticism by Australia was "unneighbourly".

The US, Australia, New Zealand and a Solomon Islands' opposition party have called for Sogavare to publish details of a policing deal signed in Beijing last week amid concern it will invite further regional contest.

Sogavare told a press conference in Honiara on Monday that Australia and the US should not fear China's police support for Solomon Islands, ABC Television reported.

"Targeting China-Solomon Islands relations is unneighbourly and lacks respect," he said.

China had agreed to provide budget support for Solomon Islands, he said.

Australia has historically been Solomon Islands' largest aid donor and security partner.

READ MORE:

Solomon Islands to ban US navy ships from ports — US embassy

The Solomon Islands government has told the United States it will place a moratorium on navy vessels entering its ports, the United States embassy in ...
News
10 months ago

World Bank to spend $130m on infrastructure in Solomon Islands

The World Bank plans to step up assistance to the Solomon Islands with $130 million in new funding for projects and assistance expected to be ...
News
1 year ago

Australia wants calm in ties with Solomon Islands after 'invasion' claim

Australia will respond calmly to the Solomon Islands after it signed a security pact with China, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said, dismissing a ...
News
1 year ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. Senzo Meyiwa murder trial postponed to Tuesday to start afresh South Africa
  2. LISTEN | 'Load-shedding is unacceptable': Ramokgopa apologises, promises it ... South Africa
  3. Babita Deokaran’s murder trial postponed to next month South Africa
  4. Eskom arrests show ‘gradual but meaningful progress’, says Ramokgopa South Africa
  5. 2,718 suspects arrested in Western Cape weekend anti-crime blitz South Africa

Latest Videos

Springbok coach Jacques Nienaber on the disappointment of how the Boks started ...
Zakes Bantwini says CT is best city in the world, announces Abantu event for ...