Solomon Islands Prime Minister Manesseh Sogavare returned to Honiara on Monday after a week-long official visit to China, telling reporters Beijing would provide more budget support and that criticism by Australia was "unneighbourly".
The US, Australia, New Zealand and a Solomon Islands' opposition party have called for Sogavare to publish details of a policing deal signed in Beijing last week amid concern it will invite further regional contest.
Sogavare told a press conference in Honiara on Monday that Australia and the US should not fear China's police support for Solomon Islands, ABC Television reported.
"Targeting China-Solomon Islands relations is unneighbourly and lacks respect," he said.
China had agreed to provide budget support for Solomon Islands, he said.
Australia has historically been Solomon Islands' largest aid donor and security partner.
Solomon Islands PM returns from Beijing, calls Australia ‘unneighbourly’
Image: REUTERS/Geoff Saemanea
Solomon Islands Prime Minister Manesseh Sogavare returned to Honiara on Monday after a week-long official visit to China, telling reporters Beijing would provide more budget support and that criticism by Australia was "unneighbourly".
The US, Australia, New Zealand and a Solomon Islands' opposition party have called for Sogavare to publish details of a policing deal signed in Beijing last week amid concern it will invite further regional contest.
Sogavare told a press conference in Honiara on Monday that Australia and the US should not fear China's police support for Solomon Islands, ABC Television reported.
"Targeting China-Solomon Islands relations is unneighbourly and lacks respect," he said.
China had agreed to provide budget support for Solomon Islands, he said.
Australia has historically been Solomon Islands' largest aid donor and security partner.
READ MORE:
Solomon Islands to ban US navy ships from ports — US embassy
World Bank to spend $130m on infrastructure in Solomon Islands
Australia wants calm in ties with Solomon Islands after 'invasion' claim
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Latest
Latest Videos