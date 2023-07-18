Black Sea grain deal expires after Russia quits

A deal allowing the safe Black Sea export of Ukraine's grain for the past year expired on Monday after Russia quit and warned it could not guarantee the safety of ships in a move the United Nations said would “strike a blow to people in need everywhere.”

Moscow suggested that if demands to improve exports of its own grain and fertiliser were met it would consider resurrecting the Black Sea agreement. However, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said that a UN pact that aimed to help facilitate Russia's shipments over the past year was also terminated.

“Only upon receipt of concrete results, and not promises and assurances, will Russia be ready to consider restoring the deal,” said Russia's foreign ministry.

Russia told the UN shipping agency — the International Maritime Organization (IMO) — that its “guarantees for the safety of navigation” had been revoked and that “proactive necessary actions and response measures to neutralise threats posed by the Kyiv regime in the area will be taken.”

Insurers on Monday were reviewing whether to freeze cover for any ships willing to sail to Ukraine.

US wheat and corn futures slumped after earlier hitting two-week highs on Russia's announcement. Analysts said there are still expectations the grain deal may be renewed and the markets were well aware of the risk for it to expire.

The Black Sea deal was brokered by the UN and Turkey in July last year to combat a global food crisis worsened by Russia's February 2022 invasion of Ukraine. Ukraine and Russia are among the world's top grain exporters.

Russia has complained that under the deal not enough grain has reached poor countries. But the UN argued the arrangement has benefited those states by helping lower food prices more than 20% globally.

“Hundreds of millions of people face hunger and consumers are confronting a global cost-of-living crisis. They will pay the price,” Guterres said of Russia's decision, adding that the UN would continue trying to get unimpeded access to global markets for food and fertilisers from Ukraine and Russia.