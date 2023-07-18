World

Indian opposition parties form alliance called 'INDIA' for 2024 elections

18 July 2023 - 13:34 By Reuters
Indian opposition parties are forming an alliance for the 2024 elections. Stock photo.
Image: angyple/123rf

More than two dozen Indian opposition parties said on Tuesday they had joined hands to form an alliance called "INDIA" to take on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in parliamentary elections next year.

The decision was announced at the end of a two-day meeting of 26 parties in the southern city of Bengaluru.

Mallikarjun Kharge, president of the main opposition Congress party, said INDIA stood for “Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance”.

