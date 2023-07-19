World

Brazil changes working hours to allow employees to catch Women's World Cup

19 July 2023 - 09:45 By Rohith Nair
Minister of management Esther Dweck has told civil servants they can report for duty up to two hours after the final whistle. File picture
Minister of management Esther Dweck has told civil servants they can report for duty up to two hours after the final whistle. File picture
Image: 123RF/DOTSHOCK

Civil servants in Brazil will not have to worry about being late for work because of the Women's World Cup after a government minister announced a change to office hours to let them catch the action in Australia and New Zealand.

With Brazil's group stage matches in Australia being broadcast in the early hours of the morning at home, minister of management Esther Dweck has told civil servants they can report for duty up to two hours after the final whistle.

“On days when the games are held at 7.30am, the working hours will start at 11am Brasilia time,” an ordinance read. “On days when the games are held at 8.00am, the working hours will start at 12pm Brasilia time.”

Brazil have won a record eight Copa America Femenina titles, but their best finish at a Women's World Cup was in 2007 when they lost to Germany in the final.

Brazil are in group F and begin their campaign on Monday against Panama in Adelaide before taking on France in Brisbane and Jamaica in Melbourne.

Reuters 

READ MORE:

US chase more glory at expanded Women's World Cup

Bigger, bolder and breaking new ground, the Women's World Cup kicks off in Australia and New Zealand on Thursday with the US bidding to extend their ...
Sport
18 hours ago

Banyana's group G foes Argentina look to cast off shadow of Messi and Co

Argentine women's soccer players, fans and referees will be seeking to step out of the shadow of Lionel Messi and the world champion men's team when ...
Sport
21 hours ago

After the Banyana rebellion, what it all meant as World Cup kickoff looms

SA legend explains why she isn’t holding her breath that this will be the last time players have to resort to drastic measures
Sport
1 day ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. Australian man, faithful pup rescued by Mexican ship after months at sea World
  2. Baby boy found dead by caregiver at KZN creche South Africa
  3. WATCH | How locals are tackling Brooklyn's feral cat crisis World
  4. WATCH LIVE | Senzo Meyiwa murder trial South Africa
  5. Brazil changes working hours to allow employees to catch Women's World Cup World

Latest Videos

World Cup Champ Messi Introduced to Inter Miami
WATCH | Minister of electricity 'apologises profusely' for recent loadshedding