Berliners warned of suspected lioness on the loose

20 July 2023 - 10:22 By Friederike Heine
A Berlin police car crosses Stahnsdorfer Damm after police warned the public that a suspected lioness was on the loose in Kleinmachnow, near Berlin, Germany, on July 20 2023.
A Berlin police car crosses Stahnsdorfer Damm after police warned the public that a suspected lioness was on the loose in Kleinmachnow, near Berlin, Germany, on July 20 2023.
Image: REUTERS/Annegret Hilse

Berlin police on Thursday warned the public that a suspected lioness was on the loose in a south western suburb of the German capital.

Residents of the districts of Kleinmachnow, Teltow and Stahnsdorwere were warned not to leave their houses and to keep pets indoors.

Public broadcaster rbb reported that a police operation involving a helicopter and thermal imaging cameras was under way with the help of the fire brigade.

Reuters

