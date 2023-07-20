A Hong Kong court sentenced a man to three months' imprisonment on Thursday for allegedly insulting China's national anthem by splicing a protest song onto a video clip of a Hong Kong athlete being presented a gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics.
Magistrate Minnie Wat said a deterrent sentence was needed as the anthem is a symbol of a country's dignity and territorial integrity.
Photographer Cheng Wing-chun, 27, had earlier this month been found guilty of insulting the anthem in the Eastern magistrate's court. He pleaded not guilty.
The court heard Cheng had uploaded a YouTube video in which he substituted China's national anthem with a popular protest song, “Glory to Hong Kong”, during a gold medal presentation ceremony for Hong Kong fencer Edgar Cheung.
The video was widely shared with 90,000 views, according to the magistrate.
Cheng is the first person tried under the national anthem law passed in 2020. It criminalises disrespect of China's national anthem, with up to three years in prison or fines of up to HK$50,000 (R113,827).
The legality of “Glory To Hong Kong” — a popular protest song during the city's months-long pro-democracy protests in 2019 — is being determined by a Hong Kong court after the government sought a legal injunction to ban the playing and distribution of the song, including its lyrics and melody.
Hong Kong man jailed for three months for 'insulting national anthem'
Image: Allan Swart/123RF
