Wagner mercenaries and Belarus hold military exercises, training, near Poland's border

20 July 2023 - 10:39 By Reuters
Founder of the Wagner private mercenary group, Yevgeny Prigozhin. File image
Image: Press service of Concord/Handout via Reuters

Mercenaries from Russia's Wagner group will help train Belarusian special forces during exercises at a military range near the border with Nato-member Poland, the Belarusian defence ministry said on Thursday.

Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin was shown in a video on Wednesday welcoming his fighters to Belarus, telling them they would take no further part in the Ukraine war for now but ordering them to gather their strength for Africa.

“The armed forces of Belarus continue joint training with the fighters of the Wagner PMC (private military company),” the Belarusian defence ministry said.

“During the week, special operations forces units with representatives of the company will work out combat training tasks at the Brest military range.”

Poland said earlier this month it would send 500 police to shore up security at its border with Belarus to cope with rising numbers of migrants crossing as well as potential threats after Wagner mercenaries relocated to Belarus.

