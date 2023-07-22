World

Iraq assures foreign diplomatic missions of their security

22 July 2023 - 10:10 By Reuters
A man holds a copy of the Koran as Lebanese police and soldiers stand guard outside a building hosting the embassy of Sweden, after Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah has called for protests outside mosques after Friday prayers to condemn what he called the desecration of the Koran in Sweden by anti-Islam protesters the previous day, in Beirut, Lebanon, July 21, 2023,
Image: Mohamed Azakir

The Iraqi government sought to reassure diplomatic missions in the country of their security on Saturday, saying it would not allow a recurrence of the storming of the Swedish embassy.

The statement from the foreign ministry came a day after hundreds of protesters stormed the Swedish embassy in Baghdad, setting it on fire in protest against plans to burn a copy of the Koran in Stockholm. Iraq also expelled the Swedish ambassador.

“The Iraqi government is fully committed to the Vienna Convention that regulates diplomatic relations among countries and assures all resident diplomatic missions of their security and protection,” the ministry said.

“What happened to the Embassy of the Kingdom of Sweden in Baghdad cannot be repeated, and any similar act will be subject to legal accountability,” it added. 

