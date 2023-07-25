World

Russian diplomat says there are no talks on restoring grain deal

25 July 2023
The UN and Turkey brokered the Black Sea Grain Initiative last July to help tackle a global food crisis worsened by Moscow's invasion of Ukraine and blockade of its Black Sea ports. It allows food and fertiliser to be exported from three Ukrainian ports.
Image: 123RF/costasz

Russian deputy foreign minister Sergei Vershinin said on Tuesday no talks on resuming the Black Sea grain export deal were under way, the RIA news agency reported.

The deal, brokered by the UN and Turkey last July, aimed to prevent a global food crisis by allowing grain blocked by the war in Ukraine to be safely exported.

Russia announced it was withdrawing from the deal last week.

