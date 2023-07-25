Russian deputy foreign minister Sergei Vershinin said on Tuesday no talks on resuming the Black Sea grain export deal were under way, the RIA news agency reported.
The deal, brokered by the UN and Turkey last July, aimed to prevent a global food crisis by allowing grain blocked by the war in Ukraine to be safely exported.
Russia announced it was withdrawing from the deal last week.
Russian diplomat says there are no talks on restoring grain deal
Image: 123RF/costasz
