World

Obamas' personal chef drowns near former first family's home

26 July 2023 - 08:30 By Sharon Bernstein
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
The Obama's chef was found dead at a lake near the first couple's home.
The Obama's chef was found dead at a lake near the first couple's home.
Image: MIKE THEILER/REUTERS

A missing paddle boarder whose body was recovered from a lake in the Massachusetts resort community of Martha's Vineyard was the personal chef to former President Barack Obama, authorities said.

Tafari Campbell, 45, was the subject of a two-day search after a paddle boarder was seen to struggle and go under the water in Edgartown Great Pond near a home owned by the Obamas on Sunday night.

He had been a sous chef at the White House, and came to work for the family after Obama completed his second term in 2016, the former president and his wife, Michelle Obama, said in a statement Monday.

“Tafari was a beloved part of our family,” the Obamas said in a joint statement. “He was ... creative and passionate about food, and its ability to bring people together. In the years that followed, we got to know him as a warm, fun, extraordinarily kind person who made all of our lives a little brighter.”

Divers began searching for Campbell on Sunday, after receiving a call that a male paddle boarder had gone into the water and then appeared to struggle before going under, police said. He did not resurface.

Campbell's body was recovered from Edgartown Great Pond on Monday, the Massachusetts state police said.

The chef leaves behind his wife, Sherise, and twin sons, the Obamas said.

At the time of his death, Campbell, who lived in Dumfries, Virginia, was visiting Martha's Vineyard, but the Obamas were not present, the Massachusetts State Police said.

His death is being investigated by authorities, police said.

Reuters 

READ MORE:

Biden’s age is his ‘superpower’ in 2024, Jeffrey Katzenberg says

Joe Biden, a Democrat who turned 80 in November, is already the oldest Oval Office occupant, and will be 86 before a second term ends.
News
1 week ago

Nato's long-distance love for Zelensky is telling

More than 500 days after Russian leader Vladimir Putin embarked on his misadventure into Ukraine, styled as a “special military operation”, Nato has ...
Opinion & Analysis
1 week ago

Biden and every living former US president, including Obama are descendants of slaveholders - except Trump

President Joe Biden and every living former US president – except Donald Trump – are direct descendants of slaveholders: Jimmy Carter, George W. ...
News
4 weeks ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. Lauren Dickason presents her defence, says emigration meant she lost her ... South Africa
  2. WATCH LIVE | Senzo Meyiwa murder trial continues South Africa
  3. OpenAI, Google, others pledge to watermark AI content for safety Sci-Tech
  4. ‘Nonsensical, hypocritical and baseless’ — EFF on uproar over ‘homophobic’ ... South Africa
  5. US senators express bipartisan alarm about AI, focusing on biological attack Sci-Tech

Latest Videos

Controversial speaker says Malema is one of the ‘hottest irons’ in Africa
'We felt threatened' - VIP protection cop details moments leading up to alleged ...