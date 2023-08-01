Flights cancelled, thousands advised to evacuate as Typhoon Khanun nears Japan's Okinawa

Flights were cancelled and tens of thousands of people were advised to leave their homes on Tuesday as powerful typhoon Khanun approached Japan's Okinawa island chain, threatening torrential rains and high winds through Thursday.
Residents in a swathe of the tropical prefecture were advised to evacuate as the storm, with predictions of gusts of up to 65 metres per second, moved slowly northwest, with at least 20,000 people affected in the city of Naha alone.
Naha airport was closed and all flights to and from the area cancelled, amounting to more than 900 flights — both domestic and international — by Tuesday noon, TV Asahi said.
At least 180mm of rain was expected to fall by noon on Wednesday, when the storm was likely to brush closest to the area, NHK public television said.
Other parts of Japan saw severe weather as well, with nearly 15,000 households left without power in Tokyo and surrounding areas after a violent thunderstorm moved through, according to Tokyo Electric Power.
