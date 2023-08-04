Danish police are tightening border controls after recent burnings of the Koran that have affected security, the justice ministry said on Thursday, after a similar decision by Sweden earlier in the week.
Anti-Islam activists in the countries have burnt and damaged several copies of the Muslim holy book in recent months, inciting outrage in the Muslim world and demands that governments ban such acts.
“Authorities have today concluded that it is necessary at this time to increase the focus on who is entering Denmark to respond to the specific and current threats,” the Danish ministry said.
Tighter border controls will initially be in place until August 10, it added.
“The recent Koran burnings have, as the security police have said, affected the security situation,” justice minister Peter Hummelgaard said.
Denmark to tighten border control after Koran burnings
Image: Mohamed Azakir
The decision to tighten border controls, with more checks of travellers arriving in Denmark, follows a similar move by Sweden.
Both governments have condemned the burnings and said they are considering new laws that could stop them. But domestic critics say any such decisions would undermine freedom of speech that is protected in their constitutions.
Muslims view the Koran as the literal word of God and actual or alleged desecration of the book often sparks protests in the Muslim world.
