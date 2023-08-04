World

Rescuers search for missing pilgrims after north India landslide

04 August 2023 - 12:30 By Krishn Kaushik
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
The incident occurred Thursday night after part of a hill broke apart amid heavy rains in Gaurikund area of the mountainous Uttarakhand state, said Nandan Singh Rajwar, a disaster management official.
The incident occurred Thursday night after part of a hill broke apart amid heavy rains in Gaurikund area of the mountainous Uttarakhand state, said Nandan Singh Rajwar, a disaster management official.
Image: Screengrab from DD News

Rescuers were searching for missing pilgrims on Friday after a landslide in a northern Indian state crushed some shops on a hilly pathway and washed away structures into a river below, officials said.

The incident occurred Thursday night after part of a hill broke apart amid heavy rains in Gaurikund area of the mountainous Uttarakhand state, said Nandan Singh Rajwar, a disaster management official.

At least 12 to 13 people, who were on the trek route to the Kedarnath temple — a holy site for Hindus — could be missing, Rajwar added.

Reuters

subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. Zimbabwean tailors cash in on party apparel demand as vote nears Africa
  2. Cele shares views on ‘police vs taxis’ in Western Cape, blasts JP Smith for ... South Africa
  3. Rescuers search for missing pilgrims after north India landslide World
  4. Tshwane applauds employees for not striking South Africa
  5. WATCH | Serbian coal miners uncover ancient Roman ship World

Latest Videos

CCTV footage of 'Cops' robbing shop in Ekurhuleni
WATCH | Riverlea community want army to deal with zama zama problem