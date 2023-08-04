Rescuers were searching for missing pilgrims on Friday after a landslide in a northern Indian state crushed some shops on a hilly pathway and washed away structures into a river below, officials said.
The incident occurred Thursday night after part of a hill broke apart amid heavy rains in Gaurikund area of the mountainous Uttarakhand state, said Nandan Singh Rajwar, a disaster management official.
At least 12 to 13 people, who were on the trek route to the Kedarnath temple — a holy site for Hindus — could be missing, Rajwar added.
Reuters
Rescuers search for missing pilgrims after north India landslide
Image: Screengrab from DD News
Rescuers were searching for missing pilgrims on Friday after a landslide in a northern Indian state crushed some shops on a hilly pathway and washed away structures into a river below, officials said.
The incident occurred Thursday night after part of a hill broke apart amid heavy rains in Gaurikund area of the mountainous Uttarakhand state, said Nandan Singh Rajwar, a disaster management official.
At least 12 to 13 people, who were on the trek route to the Kedarnath temple — a holy site for Hindus — could be missing, Rajwar added.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Latest
Latest Videos