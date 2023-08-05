Typhoon Khanun was set to approach Japan's southernmost Okinawa islands again before changing north to hit the western main islands next week, dumping heavy rain over wide areas as it meanders, the Meteorological Agency (JMA) said on Saturday.
Highlighting increased abnormal weather blamed on climate change, temperatures hit 40 °C in the city of Date in Fukushima prefecture, the highest this year in Japan.
Khanun, which has killed three people and injured more than 70 in Okinawa prefecture, was about 100km west of Kagoshima prefecture Tokuno Island at 5pm (0800 GMT).
It is blowing winds of 30 metres per second, with maximum gust of 45 metres per second, according to the JMA.
Authorities remained on high alert for more heavy rain, high water and storm surges in the wake of the typhoon over the weekend, as Okinawa has already soaked up a massive amount of water, with damage to buildings.
Rainfall of 200 to 300mm was expected over the next 18 hours in the Shikoku, Amami and southern Kyushu regions, while 50-100mm was expected in Okinawa and 100-200mm in the northern Kyushu and Kinki regions, the JMA said.
Footage on public broadcaster NHK showed dozens of cars submerged and houses flooded in Naha, Okinawa's capital.
For the coming 24 hours, rainfall of 200-300 mm was forecast for the Kyushu, Shikoku, Kinki and Tokai regions, while the Amami region was expected to get 100-200 mm.
Reuters
Meandering Typhoon Khanun targets Japan again amid record heat
Image: CTI via Reuters
Typhoon Khanun was set to approach Japan's southernmost Okinawa islands again before changing north to hit the western main islands next week, dumping heavy rain over wide areas as it meanders, the Meteorological Agency (JMA) said on Saturday.
Highlighting increased abnormal weather blamed on climate change, temperatures hit 40 °C in the city of Date in Fukushima prefecture, the highest this year in Japan.
Khanun, which has killed three people and injured more than 70 in Okinawa prefecture, was about 100km west of Kagoshima prefecture Tokuno Island at 5pm (0800 GMT).
It is blowing winds of 30 metres per second, with maximum gust of 45 metres per second, according to the JMA.
Authorities remained on high alert for more heavy rain, high water and storm surges in the wake of the typhoon over the weekend, as Okinawa has already soaked up a massive amount of water, with damage to buildings.
Rainfall of 200 to 300mm was expected over the next 18 hours in the Shikoku, Amami and southern Kyushu regions, while 50-100mm was expected in Okinawa and 100-200mm in the northern Kyushu and Kinki regions, the JMA said.
Footage on public broadcaster NHK showed dozens of cars submerged and houses flooded in Naha, Okinawa's capital.
For the coming 24 hours, rainfall of 200-300 mm was forecast for the Kyushu, Shikoku, Kinki and Tokai regions, while the Amami region was expected to get 100-200 mm.
Reuters
READ MORE:
Heavy rains wreak havoc in central Taiwan in wake of typhoon
Flights cancelled, thousands advised to evacuate as Typhoon Khanun nears Japan's Okinawa
Typhoon Doksuri: Thousands flee homes as heavy rain lashes China's capital
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Latest
Latest Videos