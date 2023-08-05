World

WATCH | German tourists blamed for toppling 150-year-old Italian statue

05 August 2023 - 10:00 By Reuters
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

A group of young German tourists posing for pictures to post on social media have been accused of toppling a valuable statue at a villa in northern Italy, the villa's manager said on Thursday.

Two of the group climbed into a fountain to hug the work “Domina” by the artist Enrico Butti and another pushed it with a stick before the 1.70 metre statue crashed to the ground, Bruno Golferini, the manager of Villa Alceo in the town of Viggiu, said.

Golferini said he had lodged a complaint with the local police against all 17 German tourists who were in the group renting the villa. They have left Italy since the incident on Monday that was captured by the villa's surveillance cameras.

The statue was around 150 years old and valued at around 200,000 euros ($218,000), added Golferini, saying it would be hard to repair because of additional damage to the tiles in the fountain.

“Domina was in a way the woman who protected the villa,” he said. “Sadly, there are these ignorant people who do these kind of things,” he added.

There was anger in Italy in June when a tourist from England was pictured on social media scribbling the graffiti “Ivan + Hayley 23" on a wall at the Colosseum in Rome.

Reuters 

subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. Niger military junta ends defence co-operation with France Africa
  2. Bangladesh grapples with record deadly outbreak of dengue fever World
  3. WATCH | German tourists blamed for toppling 150-year-old Italian statue World
  4. Trump's threatening social media post flagged by US prosecutors to judge World
  5. NPA official and son get suspended sentences for accessing classified data South Africa

Latest Videos

CCTV footage of 'Cops' robbing shop in Ekurhuleni
WATCH | Riverlea community want army to deal with zama zama problem