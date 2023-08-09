World

45 injured in blast at optics factory northeast of Moscow

09 August 2023 - 15:22 By Reuters
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
Members of emergency services work at the site of a blast at the Zagorsk Optical-Mechanical Plant in Sergiev Posad in the Moscow Region, Russia, on August 9 2023.
Members of emergency services work at the site of a blast at the Zagorsk Optical-Mechanical Plant in Sergiev Posad in the Moscow Region, Russia, on August 9 2023.
Image: REUTERS/Stringer

A blast rocked an optics and optical electronics factory in the town of Sergiev Posad, 50km northeast of Moscow, on Wednesday, injuring at least 45 people, local authorities said.

Emergency services said the blast appeared to have occurred in a warehouse containing pyrotechnic equipment, the state news agency TASS reported. The popular online news channel Mash said it had been rented by a pyrotechnics firm.

Twenty-three people were admitted to hospital, including six in intensive care, the Sergiev Posad mayor's office said.

Unverified footage on social media showed a huge column of smoke and high-rise buildings with windows blown out.

The Zagorsk Optical and Mechanical Plant produces optical equipment for industrial and healthcare applications as well as for the Russian security forces.

However, TASS cited emergency services as saying they did not believe the blast had been caused by a Ukrainian drone attack, many of which have taken place in Moscow and the surrounding area in recent weeks and months.

READ MORE:

Poland to send 2,000 troops to reinforce Belarus border

Poland will send 2,000 troops to its frontier with Belarus, the deputy interior minister told state-run news agency PAP on Wednesday, twice the ...
News
2 hours ago

Rice soars to highest price since 2008 on rising threats to supply

Rice prices soared to the highest in almost 15 years in Asia on mounting concerns over global supplies as dry weather threatens production in ...
News
2 hours ago

Child killed, two injured by shelling in Donetsk: Russian-installed official

A child was killed and two people were injured when a Ukrainian artillery shell hit a two-storey building in Donetsk, the Russian-appointed head of ...
News
2 hours ago

Ukraine seeks progress towards peace at Saudi Arabia talks

Senior officials from some 40 countries including the US, China and India join talks in Saudi Arabia on Saturday that Kyiv and its allies hope will ...
News
4 days ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. MultiChoice pulls out of Malawi with immediate effect Business
  2. Negotiations continue in deadly Cape Town taxi strike South Africa
  3. Women’s Month not only for celebration but also a call for action South Africa
  4. ‘Sugarman’ Sixto Rodriguez dies at age of 81 South Africa
  5. Inanda remains a GBV hotspot, says KZN premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube South Africa

Latest Videos

'A soldier dies in war' Officer killed during taxi strike was 'hero of the city'
Sinkhole collapses road in Lyttleton, Gauteng