Child killed, two injured by shelling in Donetsk: Russian-installed official

09 August 2023 - 15:19 By Reuters
Local residents gather outside an apartment building damaged by a Russian missile strike, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Pokrovsk, Donetsk region, Ukraine, on August 8 2023.
Image: REUTERS/Viacheslav Ratynskyi

A child was killed and two people were injured when a Ukrainian artillery shell hit a two-storey building in Donetsk, the Russian-appointed head of the region, Denis Pushilin, said on Wednesday on his Telegram channel.

The Donetsk region in eastern Ukraine had been partly under the control of pro-Russian separatists since 2014 until Moscow announced last year that it was annexing the province.

Russia, which early last year launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine that it calls a "special military operation", says Ukrainian forces shell the Russian-controlled parts of the Donetsk region on a daily basis.

Separately, the Interfax news agency cited Russian-appointed officials in Ukraine's southerly Zaporizhzhia region as saying four civilians had been killed and two wounded by Ukrainian shelling in the village of Trudove, about 15km east of the town of Tokmak.

