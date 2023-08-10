World

Winning Mega Millions ticket worth $1.58bn sold in Florida

10 August 2023 - 09:50 By Reuters
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
The display in a store shows the Mega Millions lottery jackpot at $1.55bn in New York City on August 8 2023.
The display in a store shows the Mega Millions lottery jackpot at $1.55bn in New York City on August 8 2023.
Image: REUTERS/SHANNON STAPLETON

One lucky winner is in possession of a Mega Millions ticket worth $1.58bn (R29.78bn), the largest prize in the game's history, on Wednesday after purchasing it in Florida and hitting all six numbers in the lottery draw.

The winner purchased the ticket at a Publix Super Market in Neptune Beach, a coastal community east of Jacksonville, Treasure Coast Newspapers reported.

They beat the 1 in 302.6-million odds of winning the multistate game by matching all the lottery numbers drawn on Tuesday — 13, 19, 20, 32, 33, and the Megaplier was 14.

The winner will have a choice between receiving the $1.58bn in annual payments, or taking a lump sum cash payment of $783.3m (R14.77bn).

The last Mega Millions jackpot was won by a player in New York in April, at $20m (R377.3m).

A $2.04bn (R38.47bn) Powerball jackpot in November 2022 ranks as the record highest lottery prize, according to media reports.

MORE:

A home safe from floods and schooling for all: Family man can dream big after second lottery win

A safe home is first on the wish list for a devoted father of seven children from KwaZulu-Natal who has bagged himself more than R44m in the Lotto ...
News
2 weeks ago

Solar panels first up for Springs mom who bagged R3.9m PowerBall Jackpot

A mother from Springs, Ekurhuleni, is the latest Lotto millionaire after bagging more than R3.9m in the Ithuba PowerBall jackpot through the online ...
News
1 month ago

No joy for R42m Lotto ‘winner’ who couldn’t provide his original ticket

A man who claimed he had won a R42m lottery jackpot failed to provide the original coupon so Ithuba was unable to verify the numbers he played.
News
1 month ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. WATCH | Senzo Meyiwa murder trial continues South Africa
  2. Winning Mega Millions ticket worth $1.58bn sold in Florida World
  3. Alleged kidnappers targeting shop owners in Limpopo to appear in court South Africa
  4. 'My mother was murdered': YouTuber Sibu Mpanza asks for donations to bury his ... South Africa
  5. Hunt on for suspect linked to Gqeberha physiotherapist's murder South Africa

Latest Videos

'A soldier dies in war' Officer killed during taxi strike was 'hero of the city'
Sinkhole collapses road in Lyttleton, Gauteng