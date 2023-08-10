One lucky winner is in possession of a Mega Millions ticket worth $1.58bn (R29.78bn), the largest prize in the game's history, on Wednesday after purchasing it in Florida and hitting all six numbers in the lottery draw.
The winner purchased the ticket at a Publix Super Market in Neptune Beach, a coastal community east of Jacksonville, Treasure Coast Newspapers reported.
They beat the 1 in 302.6-million odds of winning the multistate game by matching all the lottery numbers drawn on Tuesday — 13, 19, 20, 32, 33, and the Megaplier was 14.
The winner will have a choice between receiving the $1.58bn in annual payments, or taking a lump sum cash payment of $783.3m (R14.77bn).
The last Mega Millions jackpot was won by a player in New York in April, at $20m (R377.3m).
A $2.04bn (R38.47bn) Powerball jackpot in November 2022 ranks as the record highest lottery prize, according to media reports.
Winning Mega Millions ticket worth $1.58bn sold in Florida
Image: REUTERS/SHANNON STAPLETON
