World

Trump swoops into Iowa Fair to scramble DeSantis' effort to reboot his campaign

12 August 2023 - 13:15 By Tim Reid
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
Republican US presidential candidate and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis attends an event at an American Legion hall, during his "Never Back Down" tour, in Harlan, Iowa, on August 11 2023.
Republican US presidential candidate and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis attends an event at an American Legion hall, during his "Never Back Down" tour, in Harlan, Iowa, on August 11 2023.
Image: Scott Morgan/Reuters

Republican US presidential rivals Donald Trump and Ron DeSantis hold competing events in the early nominating state of Iowa on Saturday, at a time when the former president overwhelmingly dominates opinion polls and the Florida governor is scrambling to reset his troubled campaign.

DeSantis, who has had two staff shake-ups in the past three weeks and is sinking in the polls, had long planned to attend the Iowa State Fair on Saturday, a political must for aspiring presidential candidates in the state that kicks off the Republican nominating contest in January.

Trump's late announcement on Tuesday that he was also going to attend the event on the same day as DeSantis amounted to a political gatecrashing of DeSantis' appearance, one the Florida governor hopes will kick-start his stalled campaign.

DeSantis is making a high-risk bet that he can halt Trump's march to the Republican presidential nomination by winning Iowa.

Iowa holds the first of the state-by-state Republican nominating contests on January 15. DeSantis hopes a win in the Midwestern state will give him valuable momentum against Trump before primaries in New Hampshire and South Carolina.

Trump's appearance at the Iowa State Fair just hours after DeSantis' could steal the limelight from the governor and dominate the headlines. The fair is held in the state capital Des Moines and runs from August 10 to August 20. Last year, it attracted more than one-million visitors.

Trump's appearance will also complicate efforts for the rest of the Republican field. Apart from Trump and DeSantis, nine other candidates will be attending the fair between August 11 and 18, but all are languishing in single digits, over 40 points behind Trump according to the latest Reuters/Ipsos poll of likely Republican voters.

According to that August 3 poll, Trump also leads DeSantis by 34 points, 47% to 13%.

Most of Trump's rivals, including DeSantis, have agreed to be interviewed individually at the state fair by Iowa's Republican governor Kim Reynolds between August 11 and 18, but Trump turned down her invitation. Trump has been angered by her public neutrality in the primary race and her appearance with DeSantis at several of his Iowa events. 

Reuters

READ MORE:

Trump pleads not guilty of plotting to overturn election loss

Donald Trump pleaded not guilty on Thursday to charges he orchestrated a plot to try to overturn his 2020 election loss in what US prosecutors call ...
News
1 week ago

The US Supreme Court just gave Democrats a new 2024 rallying cry

Democrats plan to make a case to voters that by electing them to Congress and state offices they can dilute the power of the high court’s ...
World
1 month ago

Here are the candidates due to run in the 2024 US presidential election

Former vice president Mike Pence and former New Jersey governor Chris Christie plan to announce next week they are running for president, joining ...
Politics
2 months ago

Twitter crashes during Ron DeSantis US presidential run announcement

Twitter crashed repeatedly on Wednesday during a highly anticipated live audio chat between Elon Musk, Twitter's owner, and Florida governor Ron ...
News
2 months ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. West African regional group weighs next steps on Niger Africa
  2. Three suspects who 'burnt their victims to death' arrested in Gqeberha South Africa
  3. Trump swoops into Iowa Fair to scramble DeSantis' effort to reboot his campaign World
  4. Ukraine's Odesa opens a few beaches for first time since Russian invasion World
  5. Battles are lost, but the war is not over, says Zim's Kasukuwere after appeal ... Africa

Latest Videos

Minister of correctional services clarifies decision to release Zuma from prison
Former president Jacob Zuma arrives at prison, released an hour and a half later