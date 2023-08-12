World

Ukraine's Odesa opens a few beaches for first time since Russian invasion

12 August 2023 - 13:05 By Iryna Nazarchuk
People relax at a Black Sea beach that was reopened after being closed down last year when sea mines were laid around the ports of Odesa and Mykolaiv by Russia and Ukraine.
Image: Serhii Smolientsev/Reuters

Several beaches in Ukraine's Black Sea city of Odesa have officially opened for swimming for the first time since the start of the Russian invasion, though bathing is banned during air raid alerts, local officials said on Saturday.

Odesa, Ukraine's largest port and naval base, was repeatedly attacked with missiles and drones and the sea was littered with hundreds of sea mines after the invasion in February last year.

For the safety of residents and after incidents of mines exploding on beaches, the coast was closed.

The decision to open the beaches was made jointly by the city's civilian and military administrations, Odesa governor Oleh Kiper said on the Telegram messaging app.

He said the beaches would be open from 8am to 8pm.

Oleksandr, a lifeguard and a former diver who gave only his first name, said an anti-mine net was placed between two piers to prevent swimmers encountering shallow-water mines.

“The net will stop them. And the mines will also be visible from the shore under such weather conditions. Emergency workers will be notified, they will come to handle it,” he said.

The opening of the beaches has been a welcome respite from the war for people who enjoy swimming and sunbathing.

“I have been dreaming of going to the beach and inhaling salty air. We have been missing it a lot. But safety is priority,” said Svitlana, a resident of the Odesa region.

Reuters

