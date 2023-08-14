World

WATCH | Video shows huge blaze after deadly US house explosion

14 August 2023 - 08:02 By Reuters
Flames engulfed a house after an apparent explosion in Plum, Pennsylvania, a suburb northeast of Pittsburgh. At least 4 people died in the explosion according to local media.

