German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said on Tuesday her planned weeklong trip to the Indo-Pacific region had to be cancelled due to repeated mechanical issues with her government plane.
“We have tried everything: unfortunately it is logistically impossible to continue my Indo-Pacific trip without the defective plane. This is more than annoying,” said Baerbock on X, formerly known as Twitter.
On Monday, the plane had attempted to make the journey from Abu Dhabi twice but was forced to return for safety reasons due to a technical malfunction with the wing flaps, a foreign ministry spokesperson said on X.
Baerbock had been due to travel to Australia, New Zealand and Fiji.
Last year, Baerbock also had to cancel a trip to meet her British counterpart, James Cleverly, due to poor weather.
In 2018, former Chancellor Angela Merkel missed the opening of the G20 summit in Argentina over a “serious malfunction” that forced her government plane to make an unscheduled landing.
Reuters
German foreign minister calls off Australia trip due to plane issues
Image: Bündnis90/Die Grünen/ File photo
German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said on Tuesday her planned weeklong trip to the Indo-Pacific region had to be cancelled due to repeated mechanical issues with her government plane.
“We have tried everything: unfortunately it is logistically impossible to continue my Indo-Pacific trip without the defective plane. This is more than annoying,” said Baerbock on X, formerly known as Twitter.
On Monday, the plane had attempted to make the journey from Abu Dhabi twice but was forced to return for safety reasons due to a technical malfunction with the wing flaps, a foreign ministry spokesperson said on X.
Baerbock had been due to travel to Australia, New Zealand and Fiji.
Last year, Baerbock also had to cancel a trip to meet her British counterpart, James Cleverly, due to poor weather.
In 2018, former Chancellor Angela Merkel missed the opening of the G20 summit in Argentina over a “serious malfunction” that forced her government plane to make an unscheduled landing.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Latest
Latest Videos