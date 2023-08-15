World

WATCH | Fire at Russian petrol station kills 25, injures 66

15 August 2023 - 08:30 By Reuters
Firefighters work at the accident scene after an explosion at a petrol station in the city of Makhachkala, Russia, in this handout picture published August 15, 2023.
Image: Russian Emergencies Ministry/Handout via REUTERS

A fire at a petrol station in the southern Russian region of Dagestan killed 25 people including three children, Interfax news agency reported early on Tuesday citing regional emergency medics.

The fire started at an auto repair shop on the roadside of a highway in Dagestani capital Makhachkala on Monday night and caused blasts spreading to a nearby petrol station, officials said.

Footage posted online showed a one-storey building ablaze, Reuters TV reported.

“It's like a war here,” a witness said.

The number of people injured rose to 66, 10 of whom are in a critical condition, RIA news agency said quoting the Russian deputy health minister Vladimir Fisenko.

Thirteen of the wounded are children, Interfax reported citing the Dagestani health ministry.

It took firefighters more than three and a half hours to put out the fire that spread into an area of 600 square metres , TASS reported, citing a statement from the Russian emergency service.

