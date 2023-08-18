World

WATCH | Trump jury members face threats, personal info leaks

18 August 2023 - 09:52 By Reuters
Law enforcement officials are investigating threats related to former President Donald Trump's election interference probe in Georgia after the names and addresses of grand jury members were shared online, the local sheriff's office said.

