Biden administration to urge Americans get new Covid-19 boosters

21 August 2023 - 07:46 By Reuters
Moderna says initial data showed its updated Covid-19 vaccine is effective against the "Eris" and "Fornax" subvariants in humans. File photo.
Image: 123RF/dzein

The President Joe Biden administration plans to urge all Americans to get a booster shot for the coronavirus this autumn to counter a new wave of infections, a White House official said on Sunday.

The official said while the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are reporting an increase in infections and hospital admissions from the virus, overall levels remain low.

Last Thursday Moderna said initial data showed its updated Covid-19 vaccine is effective against the "Eris" and "Fornax" subvariants in humans.

Moderna and other Covid-19 vaccine makers Novavax, Pfizer and German partner BioNTech SE have created versions of their shots aimed at the XBB.1.5 subvariant.

Pending approval from health regulators in the US and Europe, the companies expect the updated shots to be available in the coming weeks for the autumn vaccination season.

"We will be encouraging all Americans to get the boosters in addition to flu shots and RSV shots," the official said, referring to the respiratory syncytial virus.

