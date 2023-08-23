An Indian spacecraft landed on the moon on Wednesday in a mission seen as crucial to lunar exploration and India's standing as a space power, just days after a similar Russian lander crashed.
For India, the successful landing marks its emergence as a space power as the government looks to spur investment in private space launches and related satellite-based businesses.
People across the country were glued to television screens and said prayers as the spacecraft approached the surface.
The Chandrayaan-3 landed on the lunar south pole, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) said. This was India's second attempt to land a spacecraft on the moon and comes less than a week after Russia's Luna-25 mission failed.
Chandrayaan means “moon vehicle” in Hindi and Sanskrit. In 2019, ISRO's Chandrayaan-2 mission successfully deployed an orbiter, but its lander crashed.
On Wednesday, ISRO said it was all set to activate the automatic landing sequence of the spacecraft, triggering the algorithm that will take over once it reaches the designated position and help it land.
Chandrayaan-3 lands on moon in historic moment for India
Image: ISRO/via Reuters
WATCH | India counts down to crucial moon landing
The Chandrayaan-3 is expected to remain functional for two weeks, running a series of experiments, including a spectrometer analysis of the mineral composition of the lunar surface.
“Landing on the south pole (of the moon) would actually allow India to explore if there is water ice on the moon. And this is very important for cumulative data and science on the geology of the moon,” said Carla Filotico, a partner and MD at consultancy SpaceTec Partners.
A few hours before the scheduled landing, the mood was upbeat at the spacecraft command centre on the outskirts of Bengaluru as ISRO officials and scientists hunched over massive screens monitoring the lander.
Anticipation before the landing was feverish, with banner headlines across Indian newspapers and news channels running countdowns to the landing.
Prayers were held at places of worship across the country and schoolchildren waved the Indian tricolour as they waited for live screenings of the landing.
Children gathered on the banks of the Ganges River, considered holy by Hindus, to pray for a safe landing and mosques in several places offered prayers.
At a Sikh temple, known as a gurdwara, in the capital New Delhi, petroleum minister Hardeep Singh Puri also offered prayers for Chandrayaan.
“Not just economic, but India is achieving scientific and technological progress as well,” Puri said.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi watched the landing from South Africa, where he is attending the Brics summit.
Rough terrain makes a south pole landing difficult and a first landing is historic. The region's ice could supply fuel, oxygen and drinking water for future missions.
Reuters
