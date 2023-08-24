World

China to launch $10bn fund for Global Development Initiative – Xi

24 August 2023 - 12:29 By Ethan Wang and Liz Lee
President of the People's Republic of China, Xi Jinping, at the Brics media briefing in Sandton.
President of the People's Republic of China, Xi Jinping, at the Brics media briefing in Sandton.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi

China's financial institutions will soon launch a special fund of $10bn (R186bn) to implement the Global Development Initiative, President Xi Jinping said on Thursday.

China will also increase cooperation with African countries, including providing a complete set of data products for satellite mapping, Xi said at a Brics leaders summit in Johannesburg.

