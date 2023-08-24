China's financial institutions will soon launch a special fund of $10bn (R186bn) to implement the Global Development Initiative, President Xi Jinping said on Thursday.
China will also increase cooperation with African countries, including providing a complete set of data products for satellite mapping, Xi said at a Brics leaders summit in Johannesburg.
Reuters
China to launch $10bn fund for Global Development Initiative – Xi
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
