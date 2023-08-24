A massive landslide in India's Himalayan state of Himachal Pradesh on Thursday has left several people feared trapped under the debris, local media reported.
Television channels showed images of several buildings on a hillside come crashing down, along with trees and rubble, in the state's Kullu region.
The state's chief minister said the administration had identified the risk and evacuated a commercial building two days earlier.
Landslides in Himachal Pradesh killed more than 50 people earlier this month, with houses flattened and buses and cars hanging on the edge precipices after roads gave way.
Unusually heavy rain and melting glaciers have brought deadly flash floods to the mountains of India and neighbouring Pakistan and Nepal in recent years, with government officials increasingly blaming climate change.
Reuters
Massive landslide in India's Himachal Pradesh, several feared trapped
Image: REUTERS/Stringer
A massive landslide in India's Himalayan state of Himachal Pradesh on Thursday has left several people feared trapped under the debris, local media reported.
Television channels showed images of several buildings on a hillside come crashing down, along with trees and rubble, in the state's Kullu region.
The state's chief minister said the administration had identified the risk and evacuated a commercial building two days earlier.
Landslides in Himachal Pradesh killed more than 50 people earlier this month, with houses flattened and buses and cars hanging on the edge precipices after roads gave way.
Unusually heavy rain and melting glaciers have brought deadly flash floods to the mountains of India and neighbouring Pakistan and Nepal in recent years, with government officials increasingly blaming climate change.
Reuters
READ MORE
Tropical Storm Hilary unleashes flash floods in California
Typhoon Lan makes landfall in Japan, thousands told to seek safety
Maui wildfires kill six as 'apocalypse' strikes Hawaiian paradise
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Latest Videos