World

Massive landslide in India's Himachal Pradesh, several feared trapped

24 August 2023 - 08:46 By Shilpa Jamkhandikar
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
Rescue workers remove the debris as they search for survivors after a landslide following torrential rain in Shimla in the northern state of Himachal Pradesh, India, on August 14, 2023.
Rescue workers remove the debris as they search for survivors after a landslide following torrential rain in Shimla in the northern state of Himachal Pradesh, India, on August 14, 2023.
Image: REUTERS/Stringer

A massive landslide in India's Himalayan state of Himachal Pradesh on Thursday has left several people feared trapped under the debris, local media reported.

Television channels showed images of several buildings on a hillside come crashing down, along with trees and rubble, in the state's Kullu region.

The state's chief minister said the administration had identified the risk and evacuated a commercial building two days earlier.

Landslides in Himachal Pradesh killed more than 50 people earlier this month, with houses flattened and buses and cars hanging on the edge precipices after roads gave way.

Unusually heavy rain and melting glaciers have brought deadly flash floods to the mountains of India and neighbouring Pakistan and Nepal in recent years, with government officials increasingly blaming climate change.

Reuters 

READ MORE

Tropical Storm Hilary unleashes flash floods in California

Tropical Storm Hilary unleashed furious flash floods east and west of Los Angeles on Sunday as the system made its historic arrival in California ...
News
3 days ago

Typhoon Lan makes landfall in Japan, thousands told to seek safety

Nearly 900 flights in Japan were cancelled and 240,000 people were ordered to move to safety as a slow-moving typhoon made landfall early on Tuesday, ...
News
1 week ago

Maui wildfires kill six as 'apocalypse' strikes Hawaiian paradise

Wildfires force thousands to evacuate. with some fleeing into the ocean to escape the smoke and flames.
News
2 weeks ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. Pitch Black Afro granted special remission of sentence after killing his wife South Africa
  2. Interest from countries to join Brics shows its relevance, Lula says World
  3. Abiy celebrates 'great moment' as Brics invites Ethiopia to join Africa
  4. WATCH | Babita Deokaran's family want kingpin arrested South Africa
  5. With Trump absent, Republican rivals trade attacks at first 2024 debate World

Latest Videos

Babita Deokaran's family still looking for closure
Graphic Video: Prigozhin Killed in Crash, Russia Says