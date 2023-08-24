World

Putin to Brics: Russia is 'reliable partner' for Africa on food, fuel supplies

24 August 2023 - 12:13 By Reuters
Russia's President Vladimir Putin addresses the Brics summit in Sandton, Johannesburg.
Russia's President Vladimir Putin addresses the Brics summit in Sandton, Johannesburg.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi

Russian President Vladimir Putin told the Brics summit in South Africa on Thursday that Moscow intends to deepen ties with African countries, and that it would remain a reliable partner for food and fuel supplies.

In a video link, Putin said Russia had more than 30 energy projects in African countries, adding that Russian fuel supplies would help African governments to contain price rises.

Reuters

READ MORE:

Putin thanks Ramaphosa for work on Brics expansion

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday thanked South African President Cyril Ramaphosa for handling the summit of the Brics group of nations ...
Politics
3 hours ago

Russian mercenary chief Prigozhin listed as passenger on plane which crashed with no survivors — authorities

Russian mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin was listed as a passenger on a private jet which crashed on Wednesday evening north of Moscow with no ...
News
18 hours ago

Putin tells Brics Russia wants to end war ‘unleashed by West’

President Vladimir Putin used a speech to Brics leaders on Wednesday to defend Russia’s war in Ukraine and praise the grouping as a counterbalance to ...
News
1 day ago
