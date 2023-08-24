World

S.Korea police arrest 14 Fukushima protesters seeking to enter Japan embassy

24 August 2023 - 09:08 By Hongji Kim
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
Members of Tarachine collect seawater at a beach in Iwaki, Fukushima Prefecture, Japan August 8, 2023.
Members of Tarachine collect seawater at a beach in Iwaki, Fukushima Prefecture, Japan August 8, 2023.
Image: REUTERS/Akiko Okamoto

South Korean police on Thursday arrested at least 14 people who entered a building housing the Japanese embassy in Seoul during a protest against Tokyo's release of water from the Fukushima nuclear plant, an organiser and a witness said.

The protest came the day Japan began releasing treated radioactive water from the wrecked power plant into the Pacific Ocean, a polarising move that prompted fresh, fierce criticism from around the region.

The group, made up mostly of young people, reached the eighth floor, where the embassy in located, and hung banners condemning the release.

“The sea is not Japan's trash bin,” read one of the banners. “Stop releasing contaminated water at once.”

A Reuters photographer on the scene saw police officers physically carry and drag protesters from the building and bundle them into a bus.

A police officer at the Jongno police station in the capital said he did not have immediate information.

A protest organiser, who sought anonymity, told Reuters 14 people were detained. The Yonhap news agency put the number at 16.

About 50 people had gathered outside the embassy for the protest.

Reuters

READ MORE

Fukushima water release poses early test for Japan-South Korea unity

US President Joe Biden wants to lock in friendly ties between Japan and South Korea at a summit on Friday, but their readiness to shelve grievances ...
News
5 days ago

South Koreans shocked after second stabbing rampage in two weeks

An apparently random stabbing attack in a commuter town near Seoul, the second such rampage in South Korea in less than two weeks, has sparked fear ...
News
2 weeks ago

Typhoon Lan makes landfall in Japan, thousands told to seek safety

Nearly 900 flights in Japan were cancelled and 240,000 people were ordered to move to safety as a slow-moving typhoon made landfall early on Tuesday, ...
News
1 week ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. Pitch Black Afro granted special remission of sentence after killing his wife South Africa
  2. Interest from countries to join Brics shows its relevance, Lula says World
  3. Abiy celebrates 'great moment' as Brics invites Ethiopia to join Africa
  4. WATCH | Babita Deokaran's family want kingpin arrested South Africa
  5. With Trump absent, Republican rivals trade attacks at first 2024 debate World

Latest Videos

Babita Deokaran's family still looking for closure
Graphic Video: Prigozhin Killed in Crash, Russia Says