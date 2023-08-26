Russia conducts Barents Sea drills for repelling foreign ships

Russia's Northern Fleet conducted navy exercises in the Barents Sea this month at preventing the passage of unauthorised and foreign ships, the Interfax news agency reported on Saturday.
The destroyer Vice-Admiral Kulakov “practised a case to repel the actions of a mock intruder vessel” in the sea in the Arctic Ocean off the northern coasts of Norway and Russia, Interfax reported, citing the Northern Fleet's press service.
The drills began on August 10, Interfax said, without citing an end date.
The fleet plans more exercises to “defend Russia's insular and continental territories in the Arctic, as well as to ensure the safety of maritime navigation and other types of Russian maritime economic activities in the Arctic zone,” Interfax said.
