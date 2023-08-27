World

Three US marines die in 'tragic' Australia helicopter crash

27 August 2023 - 11:49 By Samuel McKeith
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
A US Marines MV-22 Osprey taxiing for take off. Stock photo.
A US Marines MV-22 Osprey taxiing for take off. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/jvdwolf

Three US marines died during military exercises in northern Australia on Sunday, the US military said, in a helicopter crash that Prime Minister Anthony Albanese called “tragic”.

Five others were “transported to Royal Darwin Hospital in serious condition”, Marine Rotation Force — Darwin said in a press release.

It said they were among 23 marines on a MV-22B Osprey helicopter during routine training exercises and that the cause of the crash was being investigated.

The crash occurred on the remote Tiwi Islands, said Northern Territory police commissioner Michael Murphy.

Australian personnel were not involved in the crash that occurred during Exercise Predators Run 2023, Albanese said.

“Our focus as a government and as a department of defence is very much on incident response and on making sure that every support and assistance is given at this difficult time,” the prime minister told a previously scheduled press conference in Western Australia.

About 2,500 personnel from Australia, the US, the Philippines, Indonesia and East Timor were taking part in the exercises, Sky News reported.

The US and Australia, a key ally in the Pacific, have been stepping up military co-operation in recent years in the face of an increasingly assertive China.

Four Australian soldiers were killed last month during large bilateral exercises when their helicopter crashed into the ocean off the coast of Queensland.

Reuters

READ MORE:

WATCH | Stolen Rolls-Royce pursued through downtown LA

A California Highway Patrol (CHP) helicopter on Wednesday captured footage of a stolen Rolls-Royce Phantom scything its way through the busy midday ...
Motoring
3 days ago

Australia says hopes fade for soldiers missing after helicopter crash

Australia's defence minister said on Monday there was little hope of finding alive the four aircrew aboard a military helicopter that crashed into ...
News
3 weeks ago

Sadc extends Mozambique troop deployment by a year

The Southern African Development Community bloc has resolved to yet again extend the SANDF-led peacekeeping mission in Mozambique by a year.
News
1 week ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. Iran says uranium enrichment continues based on domestic law World
  2. Five children perish in shack fire while mothers out 'drinking at tavern' South Africa
  3. Conservative UK lawmaker formally quits with scathing attack on PM Sunak World
  4. Zimbabwe's re-elected president fends off election fraud claims Africa
  5. Three US marines die in 'tragic' Australia helicopter crash World

Latest Videos

Ramaphosa announces the countries joining BRICS in 2024
Babita Deokaran's family still looking for closure