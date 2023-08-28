Britain's National Air Traffic Service was forced to restrict the flow of aircraft on Monday as it worked to address a technical issue, it said.
"We are experiencing a technical issue and have applied traffic flow restrictions to maintain safety. Engineers are working to find and fix the fault," a spokesperson said.
Earlier Scottish airline Loganair said on social media site X there had been a network-wide failure of UK air traffic control computer systems, warning international flights may face delays.
Flights delayed as UK air traffic control experiences ‘technical issue’
Image: Papichev Aleksandr/ File photo
Several passengers took to social media to say they were stuck on planes on the tarmac waiting to take off on what is a busy travel day due to Monday's UK public holiday.
One Reuters witness being held on the tarmac at Budapest said their pilot told passengers a massive computer failure had closed all UK airspace and they faced an eight to 12 hour delay.
Reuters
