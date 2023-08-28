World

France to ban Muslim abaya dress in state schools

28 August 2023 - 10:11 By Michel Rose
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
France will ban abayas in state schools.
France will ban abayas in state schools.
Image: BLOOMBERG VIA GETTY IMAGES/TASNEEM ALSULTAN

France will ban children from wearing the abaya, the loose-fitting, full-length robes worn by some Muslim women, in state-run schools, its education minister said on Sunday ahead of the back-to-school season.

France, which has enforced a strict ban on religious signs in state schools since 19th century laws removed any traditional Catholic influence from public education, has struggled to update guidelines to deal with a growing Muslim minority.

In 2004, it banned headscarves in schools and passed a ban on full face veils in public in 2010, angering some in its five million-strong Muslim community.

Defending secularism is a rallying cry in France that resonates across the political spectrum, from left-wingers upholding the liberal values of the Enlightenment to far-right voters seeking a bulwark against the growing role of Islam in French society.

"I have decided that the abaya could no longer be worn in schools," Education Minister Gabriel Attal said in an interview with TV channel TF1.

"When you walk into a classroom, you shouldn't be able to identify the pupils' religion just by looking at them," he said.

Reuters

READ MORE:

Indian Supreme Court panel fails to rule on ban on hijab in schools

An Indian Supreme Court panel failed on Thursday to rule on a ban on hijabs in schools, referring the matter to the chief justice after a split ...
News
10 months ago

Veiled threat: religious tensions rise as Indian court upholds hijab ban for pupils

The ban in Karnataka has sparked protests by Muslim pupils and parents, and counter-protests by Hindu pupils
World
1 year ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. Pregnant pangolin saved from alleged smugglers by Uber driver News
  2. Spanish kiss furore: Rubiales’ mom on hunger strike over ‘hunt’ on son World
  3. Dreadlocked Mncube needed a place in a hurry: landlord at Meyiwa trial South Africa
  4. WATCH | Fire engulfs building in Cape Town CBD South Africa
  5. Ukraine elections could happen during war if West helps financially: Zelensky World

Latest Videos

Harare residents react to re-election of President Mnangagwa in contested vote
Ramaphosa announces the countries joining BRICS in 2024