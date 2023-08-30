World

Pope decries 'terrible world war' on environment, announces new writing

30 August 2023 - 10:35 By Reuters
Pope Francis after the weekly general audience in June. File image
Pope Francis after the weekly general audience in June. File image
Image: REUTERS/Yara Nardi

Pope Francis, announcing he will issue a new document on the protection of nature, said on Wednesday he was doing so because a “terrible world war” against the environment was taking place.

Speaking at his weekly general audience, Francis said the document, a follow-up to his landmark 2015 encyclical “Laudato Si” (Praised Be), would be issued on October 4, feast of St Francis of Assisi.

