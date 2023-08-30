Pope Francis, announcing he will issue a new document on the protection of nature, said on Wednesday he was doing so because a “terrible world war” against the environment was taking place.
Speaking at his weekly general audience, Francis said the document, a follow-up to his landmark 2015 encyclical “Laudato Si” (Praised Be), would be issued on October 4, feast of St Francis of Assisi.
Pope decries 'terrible world war' on environment, announces new writing
Image: REUTERS/Yara Nardi
