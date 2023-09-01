World

New York’s governor meets White House officials on migrant crisis

01 September 2023 - 08:30 By Nandita Bose
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
New York governor Kathy Hochul met White House officials this week to discuss an influx of migrants in New York City that has strained its resources. File photo.
New York governor Kathy Hochul met White House officials this week to discuss an influx of migrants in New York City that has strained its resources. File photo.
Image: Bloomberg

New York governor Kathy Hochul met White House chief of staff Jeff Zients and other senior President Joe Biden administration officials on Wednesday to discuss an influx of migrants in New York City that has strained its resources.

During the meeting, the Biden administration agreed to work with both New York State and New York City to close "the gap between non-citizens who are eligible for work authorisation and those who have applied", the White House said.

The administration also committed to "starting a first-of-its-kind national campaign" with information on how to apply for employment authorisation.

New York City has declared a state of emergency in response to tens of thousands of migrants who have come to the city, some bused in from states along the US southern border in a political dispute over border security.

In July the state said it had provided services to 90,000 migrants since last spring and nearly 55,000 remained in its care.

Thousands of migrants arrived on buses sent by Texas governor Greg Abbott, a Republican, who has tried to shift the burden of receiving them to Democratic strongholds.

Other steps discussed during the meeting include assistance from federal agencies to support the health, education and housing of recent arrivals.

Reuters 

READ MORE:

Mexico bus crash death toll rises to 18, driver detained

At least 18 people died in western Mexico when a passenger bus plunged off a highway into a ravine early on Thursday, state officials said, adding ...
News
4 weeks ago

Smuggler jailed for 15 years for California crash that killed 13 migrants

A Mexican national who co-ordinated a human smuggling operation that led to the deaths of 13 migrants in a 2021 highway crash near the ...
News
1 month ago

US implements strict new asylum rules at Mexico border as Title 42 expires

The US on Friday ended Covid-19 border restrictions that blocked many migrants at the border with Mexico, immediately replacing the Title 42 ...
News
3 months ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. Two residents of Gqeberha frail care centre fatally shot by robbers South Africa
  2. Teacher hounded by debt collectors after education department fails to pay ... South Africa
  3. Joburg CBD fire tragedy: Families forced to wait as mortuary logistics delay ... South Africa
  4. LIVE UPDATES | Search and rescue operations continue in building gutted by fire ... South Africa
  5. No more 'cooldrinks': Cape Town traffic police get anti-bribe bodycams news

Latest Videos

ActionSA leader slams NGO SERI after deadly Johannesburg CBD building fire
'We will stand our ground': Tshwane mayor post scuffle with EFF in Tshwane ...