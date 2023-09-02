World

Russian defence ministry says it downs two drones near border as Ukraine shells villages

02 September 2023 - 12:58 By FELIX LIGHT
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
The Russian defence ministry said on Saturday it had brought down two Ukrainian drones over the Belgorod region.
The Russian defence ministry said on Saturday it had brought down two Ukrainian drones over the Belgorod region.
Image: 123RF/VADIMMUS

The Russian defence ministry said on Saturday it had brought down two Ukrainian drones over the Belgorod region, a border province that comes under regular attack from Kyiv's forces.

Separately, the governors of the nearby frontier regions of Bryansk and Kursk said a string of border villages had come under fire from Ukraine, and a woman had been wounded in Kursk region.

Ukrainian drone attacks on Russian territory have picked up in recent weeks, with dozens of drones striking Russia at once on some days, reaching as far as the western city of Pskov, 600km from Ukraine.

Russian-installed authorities in the Moscow-controlled part of Ukraine's Kherson region also said on Saturday that Kyiv struck the village of Maslivka in a drone strike, wounding a civilian.

READ MORE

Ukraine elections could happen during war if West helps financially: Zelensky

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, responding to calls by a US senator, said on Sunday voting could take place during wartime if partners shared ...
News
5 days ago

Anti-drone systems, 130,000 security officers to guard India’s G20 summit

About 130,000 security officers will be deployed when India hosts the world's most powerful leaders at a G20 summit in New Delhi this month, a ...
News
1 day ago

Putin will not visit India for G20 summit next month

Russia will be represented by its foreign minister at the G20 summit in New Delhi, President Vladimir Putin told Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi ...
News
4 days ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. Russian defence ministry says it downs two drones near border as Ukraine shells ... World
  2. Typhoon Saola makes landfall in Guangdong after slamming Hong Kong, Macau World
  3. After the moon, India launches rocket to study the sun Sci-Tech
  4. LIVE UPDATES | Search and rescue operations continue in building gutted by fire ... South Africa
  5. Two government officials sentenced in landmark abalone case South Africa

Latest Videos

ActionSA leader slams NGO SERI after deadly Johannesburg CBD building fire
'We will stand our ground': Tshwane mayor post scuffle with EFF in Tshwane ...