World

Tonix's long Covid-19 drug fails to meet mid-stage trial goal

05 September 2023 - 13:41 By Leroy Leo
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
The 63-patient study was designed to monitor the intensity of pain in patients who had long Covid-19 and administered either the drug, TNX-102 SL, or placebo, but the trial failed to show improvement at week 14 of treatment, the company said.
The 63-patient study was designed to monitor the intensity of pain in patients who had long Covid-19 and administered either the drug, TNX-102 SL, or placebo, but the trial failed to show improvement at week 14 of treatment, the company said.
Image: REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/ File photo

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp said on Tuesday its experimental drug failed to meet the primary goal in a mid-stage study for management of widespread muscle pain and tenderness associated with long Covid-19.

Shares of the company were down 12% in premarket trading.

The 63-patient study was designed to monitor the intensity of pain in patients who had long Covid-19 and administered either the drug, TNX-102 SL, or placebo, but the trial failed to show improvement at week 14 of treatment, the company said.

However, the study showed that the drug helped reduce fatigue and improve sleep quality and cognitive function in the patients, the company said.

Tonix intends to meet officials from the US Food and Drug Administration in early 2024 to seek permission to conduct a late-stage trial that focuses on reducing fatigue in patients with long Covid-19, an illness with no approved drugs.

Reuters

subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. LISTEN | Call to delay planned maintenance comes back to haunt Eskom South Africa
  2. Ukraine war brings surge in global use of cluster bombs World
  3. ‘Destruction MMCs’ Kenny Kunene and Mgcini Tshwaku tour dilapidated building in ... South Africa
  4. NUM plans wage strike at De Beers' Venetia mine Business
  5. ‘I am still the public protector’: But Mkhwebane’s attempt to return to work ... South Africa

Latest Videos

'Planned maintenance causes load-shedding': Electricity minister on latest ...
Seven victims of Joburg building fire buried in mass funeral