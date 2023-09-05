Ukraine war brings surge in global use of cluster bombs

The number of people killed or wounded by cluster munitions increased eightfold last year to more than 1,000, mostly due to their use in the Ukraine war, particularly by Russia, a campaign group said on Tuesday.

The deaths from cluster bombs were the most reported since a 2008 ban on the weapons joined by more than 100 countries. Cluster munitions, fired from the ground or by aircraft, explode mid-air, spraying smaller “bomblets” over a wide area.

Neither Russia nor Ukraine is a party to the ban, nor is the US, which began supplying cluster munitions to Ukraine this year.

Survivors often suffer severe injuries from blasts and burns that can result in lifelong medical needs, and campaigners worry in particular about unexploded bombs that remain on the battlefield long after a conflict ends.

Of the 1,172 victims last year, 353 died including more than 300 in Ukraine, the report by the Cluster Munitions Coalition campaign group showed, the most since the group began compiling its annual reports 14 years ago.

The report said that nearly all the victims were civilians and three-quarters were children who are often drawn to play with unexploded bomblets which sometimes resemble shiny balls or batteries.