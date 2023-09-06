World

China clamps down on state officials using iPhones for work

06 September 2023 - 10:18 By Baranjot Kaur
China has ordered officials at central government agencies not to use Apple iPhones. File picture
Image: REUTERS/Andrew Kelly/File Photo

China has ordered officials at central government agencies not to use Apple's iPhones and other foreign-branded devices for work or bring them into the office, the Wall Street Journal (WSJ) reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The orders were given by superiors to their staff recently. It wasn't clear how widely the orders were being distributed, the WSJ said.

The report did not name other phone makes besides Apple. China's state council information office could not immediately be reached for comment and Apple did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

China has in recent years grown more concerned about data security and has rolled out new laws and compliance requirements for companies.

In May the country urged big state-owned enterprises to play a key role in its drive to attain self-reliance in technology, raising the stakes in the race amid rifts with the US.

Sino-US tensions have been high as Washington works with allies to block China's access to vital equipment needed to keep its chip industry competitive and Beijing restricts shipments from prominent US firms like aeroplane manufacturer Boeing and chip company Micron Technology.

Reuters

