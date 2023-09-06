World

Japan to strengthen maritime, other ties with Southeast Asia, Kishida says

06 September 2023 - 07:45 By Kaori Kaneko
Japan's Prime Minster Fumio Kishida is greeted by Indonesian President Joko Widodo, as he arrives for ASEAN-Japan Summit in Jakarta, Indonesia, September 6, 2023.
Image: REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan/Pool

Japan will strengthen its support and co-operation with Southeast Asian nations in six areas including transportation infrastructure and maritime patrols, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said on Wednesday.

He made the remarks in a speech to the ASEAN-Indo-Pacific Forum (AIPF) in Jakarta, which is hosting a summit of the 10-member Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) this week. The move comes as China asserts itself in the region's disputed waters.

“We will develop a wide range of co-operation initiatives in the political, security, economic, cultural and social areas,” Kishida said.

(L-R) Philippine's President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., Singapore's Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, Thailand's Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Sarun Charoensuwan, Vietnam's Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, South Korea’s President Yoon Suk-yeol, Indonesia's President Joko Widodo, Laos' Prime Minister Sonexay Siphandone, Brunei's Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah, Cambodia's Prime Minister Hun Manet, Malaysia's Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim and East Timor's Prime Minister Xanana Gusmao pose for a family photo prior to the ASEAN-South Korea Summit at the 43rd Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Summit in Jakarta, Indonesia, September 6, 2023.
Image: Bagus Indahono/Pool via REUTERS

Japan will offer training for 5,000 people over the next three years in the six areas, which also include co-operation on cyberspace, Kishida said. Transportation infrastructure projects include building seaports, roads, railways and airports.

Japan will also help enhance maritime law enforcement capabilities by training personnel at coast guard agencies and maritime police, as well as providing patrol vessels, Kishida said.

Following the fallout from the coronavirus pandemic and Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Kishida also said Japan would strengthen supply chains with the region to secure a stable distribution of goods and food security.

Tokyo is due to host a summit meeting with ASEAN leaders in December to celebrate 50 years of ties.

Reuters

